Ryan Reynolds Asks Young People in B.C. to Stop Partying During COVID-19 Pandemic: 'Don't Kill My Mom'

Ryan Reynolds has an important message for young people partying in British Columbia. The Canada native posted an audio recording on Twitter in response to B.C. Premier John Horgan asking him, as well as Seth Rogen, to encourage people to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. And in true Reynolds fashion, the Deadpool star delivered a cheeky, yet efficient, response.

"I'm not sure it's a great idea, frankly. People, I don't think they want medical advice from guys like me, no sir," Reynolds began, jokingly adding, "Unless it's plastic surgery. Which, a lot of people don't know this, but I used to be Hugh Jackman."

Adding that he knows "young folks in B.C., they're partying," Reynolds said, "Which is, of course, dangerous. They probably don’t know that thousands of young people aren't just getting sick from coronavirus, that they're also dying from it too."

"And of course, it's terrible that it affects our most vulnerable," he continued. "B.C., that's home to some of the coolest older people on Earth. I mean, David Suzuki, he lives there. My mom! She doesn't want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable."

Called your office. Left a message. pic.twitter.com/CGp2IZagrD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2020

Reynolds then stated that he hopes young people in B.C. "don't kill my mom. Frankly, or David Suzuki, or each other."

He concluded his PSA by giving a sly shoutout to his wife, Blake Lively. "I love parties, my favorite thing to do is sit alone with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl. That's a party," he said, before signing off.

On Friday, Global News reported that British Columbia has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, "mainly linked to people in their 20s and 30s." Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry expressed concern that the spread "is linked to parties indoors where guests are drinking and often don’t know each other before the event."