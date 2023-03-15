Ryan Reynolds Sells Mint Mobile Company in $1.35 Billion Deal --and Teases Mom Tammy in the Process

Ryan Reynolds just struck a billion-dollar deal, which is serious business for an ordinary business person. But Reynolds is no ordinary business person. Just ask his mom, Tammy.

Reynolds and T-Mobile announced on Wednesday that the cellular phone giant acquired his Mint Mobile wireless phone company in a mega $1.35 billion deal. And, in announcing the deal, Reynolds roped in his lovely mother for a quick joke to take the seriousness out of the giant deal.

"Mint Mobile is the best deal in wireless and today’s news only enhances our ability to deliver for our customers," Reynolds said in a joint statement. "We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom’s slightly-above-average mahjong skills. I am so proud of the entire Mint team and so excited for what’s to come."

Reynolds, along with David Glickman and Rizwan Kassim, founded Mint Mobile in 2016. As per the terms of the deal, T-Mobile will pay up to a maximum of $1.35 billion in a combination of 39% cash and 61% stock, and the actual closing price will be based on Mint's performance during certain periods before and after the closing of the deal.

The company also announced Reynolds and his co-founders will remain onboard at T-Mobile to manage the brands under its Ka'ena Corporation.

After T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert welcomed Reynolds to the family, the Deadpool star shot back with another quip.

"Ha! Well, I wouldn't call it a family, Mike. Family is a place for misdirected hopes and dreams. I'm hoping this will be much better than that."

Reynolds is known for injecting his unparalleled sense of humor into his personal life (just ask Blake Lively) but also within his businesses, like with Mint and, of course, his hilarious commercials for his gin company.