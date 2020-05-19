Ryan Seacrest Returns to 'Live With Kelly' After Suffering From 'Exhaustion'

Ryan Seacrest was back on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, after taking Monday off for "exhaustion." The 45-year-old TV host thanked Ripa's actor hubby, Mark Consuelos, on Tuesday's show for replacing him during his absence.

"I want to thank Mark for filling in yesterday, I appreciate that. He's so good at it, and also all the very kind well-wishes for my exhaustion working around the clock, so I got a day off to relax and here we are once again at it on Live," Seacrest told his co-host, Kelly Ripa.

Apart from that, Seacrest didn't directly address the rumors surrounding his health following the virtual finale of American Idol. On the live broadcast, Seacrest briefly slurred his words and had one eye appear larger than the other, which made some viewers think he was having a neurological episode.

"Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night," his rep told People at the time. "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home."

On Tuesday, Seacrest looked back to his normal self, rocking a blue and black checked plaid shirt, which Ripa referred to as "lumbersexual." He even teased Ripa for forgetting to take out her giant hair clips before going live on the talk show.

