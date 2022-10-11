Ryan Seacrest Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'I Don't Know How I Avoided It For So Long'

The bad news for Ryan Seacrest? He's tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing the "usual symptoms." The good news? Being sidelined means the TV host has time to catch up on his shows, especially those involving food.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram on Tuesday and revealed that he's currently in quarantine after contracting the virus a few days ago. Seacrest, 47, expressed shock at how he avoided the virus for so long.

In any event, Seacrest will step away from his TV duties for the time being in hopes of making a quick recovery. He seems to be taking it all in stride, telling his six million Instagram followers that he'll "be in bed watching tv this week." He's asking fans to shoot him "any recommendations (especially for any foodie shows!)."

That statement on his Instagram Story was followed by another Story in which he asked his followers for any show or movie recommendations.

Ryan Seacrest / Instagram

The diagnosis comes just weeks after Seacrest and his TV co-host, Kelly Ripa, celebrated their five-year work anniversary. The duo spoke to ET's Rachel Smith about the milestone, saying it's felt much longer than five years considering their longtime friendship.

“It seems like not five years,” Ripa said. “It seems like five minutes, but also 50 years. It feels like all of our life -- and yet -- it has gone in a flash.”

“I think because we've known each other for 20-plus years, that it's been a long life together already,” Seacrest added.

Seacrest joined Ripa as co-host in 2017, following Michael Strahan’s departure from the long-running daytime talk show. Ripa, who has had the gig since 2001, says, like the viewers, her mom always points out how in sync she and Seacrest are with each other.

“My mom actually said it best, she said, ‘Ryan and you seem like you are twins,’ only I'm older than he is,” Ripa reveals. “She said mentally it seems like the two of you are always having the same wavelength,” and I said, 'We are.'”

“I think what is really special about our relationship is we really, truly can read each other’s mind, "Seacrest admits. “And often when we are doing the show, she and I are thinking the same exact thing at the same time.”