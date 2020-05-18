Ryan Seacrest's 'American Idol' Flub Explained

Ryan Seacrest is resting up after the finale of American Idol, ET has learned. After the 45-year-old host caused concern during the show's finale on Sunday night, when some viewers expressed that he appeared to be exhibiting physical signs that he was having a stroke, ET learned that he did not have a stroke and took Monday off to rest.

Seacrest briefly slurred his words and had one eye appear larger than the other during the live broadcast, which made some think he was having a neurological episode. In a statement on Monday, Seacrest's rep responded to the concern among fans and said that the busy television personality was struggling with work-home balance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night," his rep told People. "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home."

"Between Live With Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest," the statement continued.

Seacrest began that rest on Monday morning by taking "a well-deserved day off," his rep shared, and not appearing on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Fans were concerned on Sunday when at one point, Seacrest's speech slowed down and his right eye appeared to be halfway shut.

He also stumbled over the teleprompter and his posture was slouched, prompting one Twitter user to write, "As someone who has watched American Idol for just about the last 15-20 years, watching Ryan Seacrest in this shape really hurt my heart. I’m not sure what he is going through, but I sure hope he gets well soon."

