Ryan Sutter Says 'Answers Have Unfolded' in Regard to His Mystery Illness

Ryan Sutter is finally getting some answers. The 46-year-old Bachelorette winner took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that he's starting to get some clarity on a mystery illness that's plagued him for nearly a year.

"Answers have unfolded in regard to my health and I am certain of my direction moving forward there," he wrote alongside a pic of himself mountain biking.

The former reality star noted that there's "more on that to come" in regard to his health, before adding that "things are indeed looking up."

Ryan began feeling sick last August, after he completed a training course to go back to work as a firefighter. In his post, he questioned if doing so was the right decision.

"Maybe I picked a bad time to start my career over? Maybe I was too old, too broken, too confident, too selfish, too clueless? Maybe it was too much?" he wrote. "Maybe I should’ve left well enough alone - stayed comfortable and content, each day rolling by on life cruise control? Maybe I made a mistake. Maybe so."

"Or maybe not. Maybe those maybes are meant to shine light on what may be? To illuminate a path of personal growth and to challenge a new mindset? To demonstrate what might be possible and what may be most important?" he continued. "As I continue to contemplate the experiences of the past year, I’m beginning to cast off the maybes and find certainty within. I am certain of my place in life professionally and personally."

He concluded his post by writing, "So now I wonder if maybe what may be difficult is necessary to find what may be our greatest potential?"

Ryan's wife, Trista Sutter, first revealed his illness in November 2020, saying that he'd been "struggling for months." At the time, the former Bachelorette alum said her husband did not have cancer, but expressed frustration at the continued mystery surrounding his health.

"I’m going to keep praying for answers and am hopeful that if you are the praying type, that you’ll think of Ryan when the time comes to send up a message," she wrote in part.

The next month, Ryan shared details about his illness for the first time. In the post, he said he'd tested negative for COVID-19, and shared that he'd looked into his "flu like symptoms" being a result of "everything from Lyme disease, immune disorders, autoimmune disorders, viruses from bacterias and cancers and all sorts of stuff."

"I am experiencing a battery of symptoms which include: fatigue - sometimes almost paralyzing, deep body and muscle aches, fevers, night sweats, full body itching with no rash, headaches, neck and throat swelling, congestion, light headedness, nausea, and just general all around not feeling good," he wrote. "I appear to be sick for some unknown reason... The struggle to find answers in the medical world and support through the insurance industry is frustrating and lacking."

Ryan and Trista got engaged on the first season of The Bachelorette in 2003, and tied the knot later that year. They share two kids, Maxwell, 13, and Blakesley, 12.