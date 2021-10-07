'Sabrina' Star Kiernan Shipka Reveals She's Going to 'Riverdale' for Season 6

Sabrina Spellman is heading to Riverdale! Kiernan Shipka took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she'll appear as her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina character in season 6 of Riverdale.

Shipka, 21, posted a photo of herself on the Riverdale set to share the news, which showed her sitting in a director's chair with her character's name.

"From Greendale to Riverdale," Shipka wrote of the towns where the two shows take place. "See u in Season 6."

In addition to Riverdale, Shipka is next set to star in Treat, a Halloween podcast movie from C13Features. It'll debut globally on all podcast platforms Oct. 25.

As for Riverdale, Sabrina will pop up in episode 604, titled "The Witching Hour(s)," to help Cheryl perform a dangerous spell that could be the difference between life and death for a beloved member of the Blossom family.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the creator of both Riverdale and CAOS, expressed excitement about the crossover event in a statement to ET.

"We've been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since Season One, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our Rivervale special event," he said. "It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds -- I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special."

Back in February, Aguirre-Sacasa told ET that Riverdale crossovers with both Katy Keene and CAOS were possible.

"I will tell you that we have had a lot of conversations about figuring out a way to bring characters from Katy Keene to Riverdale and from Sabrina to Riverdale," he said. "So it's more possible that it's ever been, let me say that."

The news of Sabrina's arrival comes at the same time that Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed to Deadline that Mark Consuelos has left Riverdale as a series regular. The actor joined the show in season 2 as Hiram, Veronica's imposing father.

"From the moment Mark joined us, he was up for literally anything, a hundred percent committed to making Archie’s life a living hell. And what’s funny is, Mark couldn’t be more different from Hiram," Aguirre-Sacasa said. "A classy pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone. We wish Mark the best and hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Hiram Lodge."

"First and foremost, I would like to thank Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for this incredible opportunity," Consuelos said. "Never before has playing a character that was so bad, felt so good. Huge thanks to the Riverdale fandom, to the brilliant crew and amazing cast, whom I consider dear friends and family."

Consuelos' son, Michael Consuelos, has also appeared on the show playing a younger version of Hiram. Watch the video below for more on the father-son duo.