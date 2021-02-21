Sadie Robertson Beams In Sweet Pics From Baby Shower

Sadie Robertson is getting ready to welcome her baby girl. The former Duck Dynastystar took to Instagram on Saturday to share photos from her baby shower.

Robertson, who is expecting a baby girl with husband Christian Huff, was beaming in the the pics, which featured her growing baby bump. The 23-year-old was surrounded by friends and family for the occasion, with Huff in attendance.

"Baby’s 1st shower was the SWEETEST🤍," she wrote on Instagram. "Thankful for our sweet sweet friends who threw us the shower and just continue to shower us and now her with so much love and kindness. Thankful our daughter will grow up with people like all of you! so happy rn💗."

Robertson's mom, Korie Robertson, shared more photos on her Instagram.

"What a sweet day celebrating and showering these two with all the adorable things a baby girl needs 💕," she wrote. "@legitsadierob @christian_huff you are surrounded by so much love. You’re going to be the most amazing parents! And don’t worry, when you need sleep, there are plenty of grandmas waiting in the wings🤗."

Robertson announced her pregnancy in October, almost one year after she and Huff tied the knot in November 2019. The former reality star's pregnancy journey has been a bumpy one, as she was hospitalized last fall after contracting COVID-19. Huff, as well as Robertson's mom and sister, also tested positive for coronavirus.

“All the physical pain on top of the loneliness of it, the isolation of it, makes you feel this depression that is something that I’d never experienced before," Robertson recently revealed on her podcast, WHOA That's Good.

"I'm not going to lie, I cried a lot," she added. "It’s really a dark sickness."

See more on Robertson in the video below.