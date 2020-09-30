Sadie Robertson Shows Her Easy Daytime Makeup Routine (Exclusive)

Sadie Robertson Huff is showing us how to get her effortless, simple daytime makeup look. The former Duck Dynasty star and Dancing With the Stars runner-up walks us through her beauty routine for ET's Unfiltered, while also opening up about her past body insecurities and overcoming an eating disorder by way of her faith.

"My makeup routine, you know, I will say it fluctuates day to day," Robertson Huff tells ET over video from her home. "And to be honest, in quarantine I don't do a lot of makeup. That's for sure and that's kind of been a blessing."

Growing up, the author and motivational speaker says the women in her family were her "pictures of beauty."

"I think the first time I recognized beauty my aunt was in town and she said, 'your mother is just exquisite' and I said, 'what's exquisite mean?'" the 23-year-old influencer explains. "She said it just means she's so naturally beautiful and so I think I noticed it most with my mom with my aunt saying that and then my grandma and my great-grandma."

For base, she blends the Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Foundation with a dense face brush. Then, she applies blush and the Physician's Formula Butter Bronzer on her cheeks.

Robertson Huff first rose to fame as a teen on her family's reality series, which aired from 2012 to 2017.

"I think Sadie in real life is different than [what was] portrayed on television because at the time on TV, I think I was just a little more nervous," she says. "In real life, I'm, like, straight-up goofball. It was funny. I remember the first episode that I watched I was, like, so embarrassed. I was like, 'my voice is so country!' And since then, I've gotten a lot more confident in who I am and the voice that the Lord gave me."

Next, she moves on to her eyes, using Charlotte Tilbury's Starry Eyes to Hypnotise Eyeshadow Palette -- the same palette she used at her wedding when she married Christian Huff in November 2019.

"Now I'm going to do my favorite part -- my eyebrows. I don't know about y'all, but I love a good eyebrow," she says as she brushes up her brow hairs with the spoolie end of the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz.

Robertson Huff gained even more public attention when she competed on season 19 of Dancing With the Stars and became the runner-up in 2014. As she grew an immense social media following (she currently has 3.8m followers on Instagram), scrutiny came with it, resulting in her battling an eating disorder.

"I started developing a really unhealthy view of my body. An eating disorder is different in a lot of different ways," she describes. "You can't stop thinking about your body, how you look, how you should eat. You're counting the calories. You're sizing up your legs and all these different things. You're just kind of completely gripped by it and that's kind of where I was."

Robertson Huff looked to her faith for guidance during the challenging time.

"I pretty much just took the word as it was from the Bible and it talks about how you're beautifully and wonderfully created," she shares. "And I started praising God and thanking Him for the way that I looked instead of looking in the mirror and saying, ugh, I wish my arms were thinner, I was wish my legs were more toned, I wish I had her eyebrows, I wish I had her waistline, I wish I had a better thigh gap. Whatever it was, I would tell myself instead of, like, I wish I'd just be like, you know, I'm so thankful I have this. I'm so thankful my legs serve the purpose that they should, that they're able to run, that my arms are able to carry things, that my stomach one day hopefully will be able to carry a baby -- just actually what we're actually designed and created for. And it definitely made me start to stop thinking about myself as much actually and be able to think about others and how you can actually serve others with the body that you've been given."

Robertson Huff completes her quick, effortless makeup routine with two products from her favorite brand, Marc Jacobs Beauty. She curls her lashes and swipes on the Marc Jacobs Beauty At Lash'd Mascara in a twirling motion and the Le Marc Lip Crème in Cream and Sugar, a peachy-pink nude shade, on her lips.

"I'm a pretty casual makeup goer. I will say I have watched all the YouTube videos trying to learn. I just do a little curl and this thing takes it away, I'm telling you. I love Marc Jacobs," she adds.

"Beauty has evolved for me I think in a couple different ways in my life," she reveals. "I think just the maturity of how I see beauty has grown a lot. I think a lot of times we say we want inner beauty, but we seek to strive for outer beauty. What really helped me with the evolution of beauty is understanding that it's not actually about being the most beautiful person in the world. It's about the beauty that radiates from the inside of you and off of you and how that can actually captivate somebody's attention who loves you."

"Think about faith, too," she continues. "There's a lot of beautiful things in the world. There's a lot of attractive things in the world, but I am captivated by God. I am captivated by faith. I am captivated by my family, by my husband, and therefore I don't have to go and wander out into the world and do other things because I am content and what I'm captivated by, and I think that's one of those beauty tips for me that has stuck with me and that has actually made me more confident than the makeup on my face ever will."