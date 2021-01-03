Salma Hayek Steps Out in Stunning Bright Red Gown at 2021 Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globe Award winner and two-time nominee stunned at this year’s awards ceremony. Wearing a cherry-red, one-sleeve with draping detailing Alexander McQueen gown, the 54-year-old actress showed the world that celebrating an awards show in an unconventional setting wouldn’t stop her from dressing to impress.

To complement her stunning look, the Mexican beauty also donned sparkling Harry Winston earrings, rings, bracelet and brooch. Hayek, who was a presenter from the Los Angeles celebration -- wore her hair down and curled, with flawless makeup and a matching red lip.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

ET spoke with Hayek earlier this month, where she touched on feeling comfortable in her skin and why her bikini pics are “liberating.”

"I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," she said, noting that she took a lot of pics of herself after she got down to the size she wanted. "I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation."

However, since her bikini-clad getaway, Hayek joked, "But after that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again."

She quipped of her pics, "People are sick of it but I'm going to let them take a break. They're going to think I'm wearing a bikini every day. No, they're all from the same location."