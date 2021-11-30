Sandra Bullock on Why She Doesn't Feel the Need to Marry Boyfriend Bryan Randall (Exclusive)

Sandra Bullock is opening up about finding love again after her divorce from ex-husband Jesse James. In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress calls her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, the "love of [her] life" and explains why she doesn't feel pressure to remarry.

Bullock and James' divorce was finalized in 2010, and she was first linked to Randall, a photographer and model, in 2015. In this first look at her RTT conversation with hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Bullock answers a question from a fan, who says she's divorced and now living with the love of her life. The fans explains that she wants to have kids with her new partner, but has no interest in getting married again. The fans says that everyone tells her this decision wouldn't be fair to their kids and asks Bullock if she should get remarried for the sake of her future family.

Bullock says her current situation -- raising her two children, 11-year-old Louis and 8-year-old Laila, with Randall -- has worked for her.

"I am someone who went through the divorce process," Bullock explains. "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children, three children -- his older daughter. Best thing ever. So, I don't want to say do it like I do it but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner, a devoted mother. I don't need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to whether a storm with a good man."

Sandra Bullock and boyfriend Bryan Randall are seen at 'Oceans 8' premiere on June 5, 2018 in New York City. Jackson Lee/GC Images

The Unforgiveable actress' advice is to prioritize the well-being of the children.

"Think about what kind of parent he would be," she says. "Think about what kind of parent you would be and what if something happened? Would you both be great parents to those children even if you didn't make it as a couple?"

