Sara Haines Close to Finalizing Deal as Co-Host With 'The View'

Looks like a familiar face is coming back to The View full time! ET can confirm that Sara Haines is in talks with The View and close to finalizing a deal as co-host. Variety was first to report the news.

Haines, 42, originally served for two seasons on the ABC show, from 2016 to 2018. She ended up leaving to take on GMA Day, an afternoon extension ofGood Morning America. GMA Day, which was later called Strahan, Sara and Keke and featured Michael Strahan and Keke Palmer, was canceled in March.

Haines would be filling the seat left by Abby Huntsman, who exited the show in January to help with her father's political campaign. The View veteran has made several guest appearances in recent months alongside the other co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin. The show has been running virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ET has reached out to ABC for comment on the casting.