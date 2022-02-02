Sara Ramirez Is 'Very Aware of the Hate' Towards Che Diaz in 'And Just Like That'

While Miranda Hobbes might be "craving me some Che," not all And Just Like That viewers agree. The Sex and the City reboot's most controversial storyline centers around Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) divorcing her beloved husband, Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), after she experiences a sexual awakening thanks to non-binary comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez).

The character has sparked lots of discussions, backlash, and a slew of memes. In a profile for The New York Times, Ramirez, who is also non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, discusses the backlash surrounding their character.

"I’m very aware of the hate that exists online, but I have to protect my own mental health and my own artistry," Ramirez says. "And that’s way more important to me because I’m a real human being. I’m really proud of the representation that we’ve created. We have built a character who is a human being, who is imperfect, who’s complex, who is not here to be liked, who’s not here for anybody’s approval. They’re here to be themselves."

Ramirez is quick to point out, “I don’t recognize myself in Che,” saying that they had little influence over Che's storyline.

"I’m also not in control of the writing. I welcome the passion that folks are bringing to the table around this representation," they add. "But in real life, there are a lot of different human beings who show up to the table, speaking truth to power in myriad ways. And they all land differently with different people. And Che Diaz has their own audience that they speak to who really get a kick out of what they’re doing."

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

On the show, Che is a semi-celebrity, getting recognized on the streets of New York City by adoring fans. By the end the season, Che is going to Los Angeles to film a pilot for a show, with Miranda joining them.

So what would Che make of all the criticism?

"[Show runner] Michael Patrick King and the writers’ room would probably answer that best since they wrote the character of Che Diaz," Ramirez responds. "I imagine Che would have something very witty and silly and funny as a rebuttal; something that ultimately reminds everyone that they are human; something with a sprinkling of self-deprecation, because I think they know they’re a narcissist. And maybe just a little reminder that no one’s perfect."

Though Ramirez says they had little say over the creative process, both King and Nixon have said that the part was written with them in mind.

"We built that character for them based on their gender identifications," King said in the newly releasedAnd Just Like That documentary special.

Nixon previously shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that she recommended Ramirez for the role.

"I suggested them because I’ve been aware of them for so long and such a fan," Nixon said of the former Grey's Anatomy star.

All season 1 episodes of And Just Like That are currently streaming on HBO Max.