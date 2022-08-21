Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have tied the knot! The 31-year-old former Modern Family actress and the 38-year-old Bachelor in Paradise star got married on Saturday during an intimate ceremony. According to E!, the pair tied the knot at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Barbara.

Hyland and Adams' wedding was a Modern Family reunion. Sofia Vergara shared a photo booth picture that featured Modern Family's Nolan Gould, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita. In another picture, Hyland's on-screen mother, Julie Bowen appeared in a selfie from her seat behind Vergara.

"#sarahandwells wedding❤️❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the picture.

The couple started dating in 2017, and met for the first time just three days before Hyland underwent her second kidney transplant. But Adams told ET in January 2019 that he had no problem supporting her through health issues.

"It's not hard to love her," he said. "She's gorgeous and beautiful and smart and talented... With her health issues and stuff, everyone goes through things in their lives, it just so happened that when we started dating she was going through a very big thing."

"But as our lives unfold together, there's going to be things that happen to me when I'm going to lean on her," he continued. "Every relationship's a give and take. It was nice that I was able to help her with her issue, but there will be times when I need her help."

Adams also has no issue defending Hyland against social media trolls, such as body shamers.

"He's like my knight in shining armor, but, like, funny," Hyland told ET in October 2018 of Adams' often hilarious clap backs.

The two got engaged in July 2019, when Adams popped the question during a romantic tropical vacation.

"I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever," he captioned a video of the moment on Instagram.

As for Hyland, she also shared pictures of Adams proposing, writing, "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️ @wellsadams."

Hyland and Adams have postponed their wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, and ended up celebrating their original wedding date in August 2020 at a winery with friends. Shortly thereafter, Adams told ET he was hoping the third time's the charm.

"We kind of set up this big wedding. Then, it got postponed, So then, we set it up again. Then, it got postponed," Adams said. "We're kind of so committed that we're like, 'Well, we got to have the big wedding.' And so, it's coming."

"We have a lot of rich friends. We want them to give us gifts," he quipped. "So, we're going to do it and hopefully it's not going to get postponed again. Fingers crossed."

In October, the two celebrated their four-year anniversary and Hyland said she couldn't wait to get married to her longtime beau.

"Four years of love, travel, laughter, and trust," she Instagrammed alongside pictures of them posing by a pool. "You're my world and beyond. One day we'll get married… and I CAN NOT WAIT for that day. But for now… posing with canned seltzers is more than enough 😂 I'm so grateful to be able to call you my life partner and best friend. I love you +1 anything you say @wellsadams I am the luckiest ❤️."

Back in February, Hyland said that, while she wasn't opposed to eloping with her groom, Adams would likely shoot down the idea.

"Naturally we talked about all of the options since we had to cancel ours, but I am totally fine with eloping. Either Vegas or going to the south of France just the two of us," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "But Wells is such a romantic and he wants everybody to be there. Maybe that says he loves his family more than I do but I don’t know I think that hopefully this will be the year... But we’re going to have the people that we love there, which is a lot of people, so we want everybody to be safe."

Then, in June, the couple shared several stunning, black-and-white engagement shots on Instagram. "Bond. Bridal Bond," the couple captioned the photos.