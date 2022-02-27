Sarah Jessica Parker Makes Emotional Speech After Returning to Broadway with Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were full of gratitude during the opening preview of their Broadway show, Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite. On Saturday, the couple took the stage at the Hudson Theater before a sold-out crowd. During the curtain call, the 56-year-old actress gave a passionate thank you to the audience.

“Thank you so much for your warmth, for your hospitality, for your kindness, and for being here tonight. So many of you have been waiting two years for theater to return. You’ve stood by and have been patient and enthusiastic and optimistic and we simply wanted to thank you because by doing that you have supported our entire theater community, and that means all of the people you don’t see back here, and all of the people you’ve met in the front,” the And Just Like That star said.

“All the deli’s that surround our theaters and the hotels and the restaurants. We are eternally grateful. So, on behalf of my brilliant husband and our beautiful cast, on behalf of every person working in the theater in New York City. We thank you and we love you.”

Plaza Suite tells the story of three couples (all played by Parker and Broderick) that happen to be staying in suite 719 as they navigate unexpected revelations in their own relationships.

Joan Marcus

In Act I, “Visitor From Mamaroneck,” Parker and Broderick play Karen and Sam Nash, a couple trying to reignite the magic between them. They are followed by former flames, Jesse Kiplinger and Muriel Tate, in Act II, “Visitor from Hollywood.” The play concludes with the real-life couple playing Roy and Norma Hubley, parents of the bride-to-be, in Act III, “Visitor from Forest Hills.”

In 2020, Parker spoke to ET about how her and Broderick ended up back on stage, after helping their friend, John Benjamin Hickey.

“When we re-read Plaza Suite, we were just reminded how freaking funny it was. How funny it is but also how moving it is,” Parker recalled. “How much it is about relationships and marriage and milestones and betrayal. How much it is about marriages at different parts, at different points of years spent together and the absurdity of all of it.”

Parker’s role in Plaza Suite will mark her first return to the stage in over 20 years. This will also be the first time Broderick and Parker have marked their return to the stage together since 1996’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Joining the pair in the production are Danny Bolero, Molly Ranson, Eric Wiegand, Michael McGrath and Erin Dilly.

Plaza Suite opens at the Hudson Theater on March 28 and runs at a limited engagement through, Jun. 26.