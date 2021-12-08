Sarah Jessica Parker's Son James Joins Her at the 'And Just Like That' Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker had two lovely guests by her side at the And Just Like That premiere.

The Emmy-winning actress was joined by husband Mathew Broderick and 19-year-old son James at the Sex and the City revival red carpet, held at Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Wednesday. Carrie Bradshaw, herself, looks lovely in a gray with pink tulle cocktail dress with a sheer matching cape and Fred Leighton jewels. Her husband and son wore matching black suits.

"I'm very, very pleased they're here," Sarah Jessica told ET's Rachel Smith at the event, before acknowledging how grown up her son was. "Yeah, he's a young man!"

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This appears to be James' first red carpet with Sarah Jessica since 2017. The college student, in his own way, was a part of the SATC world, as his famous mother was pregnant with him during the show's fifth season in 2002. Amid Sarah Jessica's pregnancy, which was hidden with an array of accessories, season 5 of the hit HBO show was delayed and cut short.

Now revisiting the characters after six seasons, ending in 2004, and two films -- 2008's Sex and the City and 2010's Sex and the City 2 -- Sarah Jessica noted why it was the right time to revisit these characters.

"I don't know that there is a right or wrong time. I think for us, for Michael Patrick King and myself - and then moving over to the next most important conversations which were Cynthia [Nixon] and Kristin [Davis] - we felt excited about the kind of stories that we were interested in telling," Sarah Jessica explained. "We had left these women and we were curious as to where they were and who they were and what was their life like, and who were they now surrounded by. And it gave us a lot of opportunities to make the family larger and start telling new stories."

"So time being right or wrong, I think is more about what is inspiring to us or what was at the time," she expressed.

The 10-episode half-hour series sees Sarah Jessica reprise her iconic role, with Nixon as Miranda Hobbs and Davis as Charlotte York. Kim Cattrall didn't return as Samantha Jones after publicly declaring she was done with the franchise.

The show will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

And Just Like That premieres Dec. 9 on HBO Max.