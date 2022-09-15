Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts to Selma Blair on 'Dancing With the Stars,' Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter

Mother-daughter date night! Sarah Michelle Gellar made a rare appearance with her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte Prinze, at a special screening of her new Netflix teen drama, Do Revenge, on Wednesday night.

Gellar, 45, who is known for hit teen dramas like Cruel Intentions and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, is now starring in a new Netflix film alongside Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes. In the movie, high schoolers Drea (Mendes) and Eleanor (Hawke) agree to go after one another's bullies.

"I think I felt the nostalgia, but I think I also felt the excitement of sort of the reincarnation of these kinds of movies because you never grow out of these," she told ET's Cassie DiLaura of the genre, calling the movie "the ultimate fun ride."

Gellar plays the headmaster of a school, saying director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson "really let me run with it, and we created it from scratch."

She added, "It was just delicious, I think was the only word."

Gellar brought Charlotte as her date to the screening, posing with her during the reception at the Hollywood Roosevelt. The preteen rocked a hot pink power suit for the occasion while Gellar sported a bronze mini-dress.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix

Gellar told ET that Charlotte was so excited for her mom's friend, Selma Blair's, Dancing With the Stars debut that she almost missed a major milestone.

"I'm excited," the actress said of her Cruel Intentions co-star and longtime pal competing on the show. "I think my daughter takes the cake as the most excited. She almost gave up her 13th birthday to be able to be there for her first performance. So I said, 'No, you don't give up, that's a once-in-a-lifetime thing. You have your 13th birthday. We'll go later.'"

It's been 20 years of marriage for Geller and Prinze Jr., 46, who also share son Rocky, 10, and the couple owes it all to the 1997 horror film, I Know What You Did Last Summer.

"I didn't even know that, someone told me that today that it's 25 years," she told ET of the anniversary. "I just remember the excitement about doing something so different. It was my first real location by myself and everything felt new and exciting. But I made lifelong friends."

As for how the movie changed her life, she joked, "I mean, it did OK for me."

Gellar and Prinze Jr. recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, and the Buffy alum took the opportunity to call out Howard Stern on social media for an old interview in which he declared their marriage wouldn't last, placing a bet on it.

"No, there's a lot of charities that would like that money, Howard," Gellar told the shock jock via ET. "So I'm just saying."

Do Revenge premieres on Friday, Sept. 16 on Netflix.