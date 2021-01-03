Sarah Paulson Wears Custom Prada Cast at 2021 Golden Globes

Sarah Paulson is rocking a designer arm cast to match her designer dress at the 2021 Golden Globes. The Ratched actress wore a custom purple cast designed by Prada with a gorgeous custom embellished off-the-shoulder gown from the Italian fashion house.

The actress' stylist, Karla Welch, shared a picture of Paulson looking beautiful in her Prada look. Welch captioned the post, "When you’re Lady Paulson, you get a custom Prada cast to go with your custom Prada dress 💜"

Earlier today, Paulson posted on Instagram Story of a pic of an ice pack on her injured arm with the words, "So this happened."

@mssarahcatharinepaulson/Instagram Story

Paulson was nominated tonight for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Mildred Ratched in the Netflix psychological thriller series, based on the character in the film and novel, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.