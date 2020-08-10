Sarah Silverman Met Her New Boyfriend Via a Video Game

Sarah Silverman found love virtually amid the pandemic, but there were no dating apps involved! The 49-year-old comedian opens up on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show about how returning to her love of video games while in quarantine led to romance.

"As the world was shutting down, I thought I should start playing video games again. It just made sense," she quips, adding that she got very into Call of Duty: WWII.

"This guy, who I knew peripherally -- we have mutual friends and stuff, we knew each other a bit -- he direct messaged me on Twitter, he goes, 'I'll play with you online,'" she explains. "We were both quarantining. So every night, I was in New York, so at seven we banged the pots and pans out on the fire escape. It really became a group primal scream. It was actually kind of beautiful to be in New York at that time. Then at 7:05, put my headset on and I kill Nazis with this guy. I mean, yadda, yadda, yadda, we're boyfriend and girlfriend."

Silverman shares that her new man has come out to see her.

"He came out here and so he's living out here, and it's great," she says. "And we make sweet love. I feel like I'm jinxing it by talking about it on Ellen, but I can't help myself."

Silverman has previously dated Jimmy Kimmel and most recently actor Michael Sheen, whom she split from in late 2017. She didn't share the name of her new suitor, but did praise him for his patience as she returns to the dating world.

"He's been very patient because I think I was single for a good amount of time and what I realized is, I love being alone. I need to be alone," she says. "And I was afraid to give up any of that. So far we've had two sleepovers, it went really well. But usually I send him home and he's cool with it. So far, you know early they're always great. I have my whole nighttime routine and it's like a date with myself. I'm nervous to give that up."