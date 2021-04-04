'Saturday Night Live': Britney Spears Gets Lil Nas X to Give God a Lap Dance in Wild Cold Open

Saturday Night Live did it again! This week's new episode kicked off with another episode of the Britney Spears talk show, Oops, You Did It Again."

Chloe Fineman reprised her role as the "Toxic" singer, who hosts a talk show where she interviews the "social pariahs of the week."

The first guest is Lil Nas X, who, as Fineman's Spears explains, "has been attacked by the rare combo of catholic church and Nike."

The "Old Town Road" artist (played by Chris Redd) came out, rocking the black leather ensemble and red hair which he sported in his controversial "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" music video.

"People are freaking out about your new video, where you ride down a stripper pole to hell then twerk on the devil. Why are they upset?" Spears asks.

"Because they're close-minded idiots," Redd's Lil Nas X replied. "People are afraid of me because I'm different, but really I'm just your typical gay, Black, country rap, sneaker entrepreneur."

When asked what he would say to those offended by his video, Lil Nas X shared, "I would say, 'You know that wasn't the real Satan, right?' It was a dude in a Halloween devil costume, because the real Satan doesn't do music videos. So, maybe chill?"

"Would you be able to give a lap dance to God, just to even things out?" Spears asks, before welcoming on a man with long white hair and tan robes. Lil Nas X leaps up and begins twerking in front of him for several seconds to the cheers of the audience.

please welcome @LilNasX to Oops, You Did It Again pic.twitter.com/Ogz74KYlbK — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 4, 2021

"Wow! Happy Easter, everyone!" Spears exclaims.

For more on the controversy surrounding Lil Nas X's new music video, see below.

Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.