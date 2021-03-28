'Saturday Night Live': Maya Rudolph's Beyonce Can't Handle the Heat in 'Hot Ones' Challenge Sketch

Maya Rudolph brought her Beyonce impression to Saturday Night Live once again. One of the night's highlight sketches saw the Lemonade songstress sit down for spicy wings on an episode of Hot Ones.

Joining host Sean Evans (played by Mikey Day), Rudolph's Beyonce admits off the bat, "I still can't tell if this is beneath me. But my sister, Solange, loves this show, so I said I'd do it."

Evans first suggests they start with a mild wing to begin the interview, but Beyonce shoots this down, sharing, "Mild? Come on, now. I'm from Texas, baby. This girl can handle her wings. Let's start with this one right here."

The wing she chooses is called Hitler's Anus Roasted Reaper Sauce with a Scoville rating of 135,600, and it turns out to be a bit more than she anticipated.

As she begins to sweat profusely, Evans reminds the singer that she's got a big glass of ice water and a big glass of cold milk if she can't handle it.

"Yeah, I'm not going to drink a big fat glass of milk on camera," Beyonce says. "That's not a good look for Beyonce."

Beyoncé answers hot questions while eating even hotter wings pic.twitter.com/KLOWovswfr — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 28, 2021

Not wanting to back down, Beyonce ends up eating the next wing, covered in Devil's Diarrhea Scorpion Sauce, with a Scoville rating of 676,000.

Soon, Beyonce gives in and chugs all the milk. When it doesn't do any good, she seeks help from her wig stylist, DiMichelangelo (Kenan Thompson).

"I need you to take my wig off. Put six ice cubes on my head. Then put my wig back on," Beyonce demands. When he hesitates because he isn't wearing his "wig gloves," Beyonce fires back, "Do it now, or I will stomp you to death!"

Eventually, Beyonce's management team decided to pull the plug, erase all the tapes and threaten death to anyone who doesn't sign a NDA.

It was fun for fans to see Rudolph bring back one of her most popular impressions in her return to Studio 8H as the night's host.

Check out the video below to hear more about her exciting hosting gig.

Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.