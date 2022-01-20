'Saturday Night Live' Responds to Claim that Pete Davidson Has Missed Rehearsals Amid Kim Kardashian Romance

Has Pete Davidson been blinded by love? A recent report published by The Sun UK claims that the 28-year-old comic has been so wrapped up in his romance with Kim Kardashian West that he's been missing rehearsals on Saturday Night Live, and shirking responsibilities to the show.

However, ET can confirm that the reports of Davidson missing SNL rehearsals because his relationship with the 41-year-old reality star are "not true."

An SNL spokesperson told ET on Thursday that Davidson "hasn’t missed any rehearsals at all."

Davidson and Kardashian -- who sparked their romance back in October, shortly after Kardashian hosted an episode of the sketch comedy series -- were spotted on a dinner date together on Tuesday, Jan. 11, just a few days before SNL's return with guest host Ariana DeBose the following Saturday.

According to The Sun's report, this suggested that Davidson wasn't in New York for rehearsals for the episode. The long-running series rejects that assertion.

Davidson actually appeared in the episode's "Cold Open" sketch, playing a Joe Biden from an alternate universe where everything is better. Davidson's Biden poked fun at the comic's high-profile love life in the sketch, joking, "Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson.. This world is maybe more fun for him."

The pair's Los Angeles outing last week comes right after a post-New Year's Eve trip to the Bahamas, and a source told ET last week that Kardashian "has such a great time" with her new beau and is definitely attracted to him.

"He makes her laugh, plays around and has a sense of humor," the source said. "It is nice for Kim to be around that. Pete knows how to talk to Kim. He is the most confident guy, but not cocky. It is why it works with them. Kim thinks Pete is super sexy and likes how he knows so much about comedy, since that is a world she doesn't know as much about."

"Kim is just going with the flow, but they are spending so much time together, and things are really good right now," the source added.

