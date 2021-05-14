'Saturday Night Live' Tries to Explain CDC's New Mask Rules and Confuses Everyone Even More

Saturday Night Live tackled the on-going debate over the use of masks through the time-tested use of bad improv.

For this weekend's Cold Open sketch, Kate McKinnon busted out her admirable Anthony Fauci impression to lead a press conference on the new announcement from the CDC stating that fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks, indoors or outdoors.

"A lot of people had questions, such as, what does that mean? What the hell are you talking about? Is this a trap?" McKinnon's Fauci said. "To clear things up, I found a few doctors at the CDC who minored in theater and I asked them to re-enact some scenarios. And remember, they only had 24 hours to put this whole show together."

And it showed. Instead of addressing the actual question of whether or not masks should or should not be used in different settings, nearly the entire SNL cast played different wannabe improv actors who really didn't make anything more clear.

One mini-sketch focused on a guy who isn't vaccinated, but still doesn't want to wear a mask when going to a bar, explaining, "I'm entering a bar at 11:00 A.M. Did you really think it was vaxxed? Because that's on you."

And now, a message from Dr. Anthony Fauci. pic.twitter.com/bBzZQOyJ9C — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 16, 2021

Another mini-sketch followed two people hooking up on a plane because they'd been pent up due to quarantine and one about not needing a mask while storming the Capitol Building.

"I don't know if that's the real takeaway," Fauci shared, after one of the skits. "The real point is, we have to trust each other. So, please be honest and respectful."

As the string of increasingly confusing sketches came to an end, Fauci just gave up and brought the whole thing to an end. "So, in summary, please, everyone, get your vaccine. And enjoy life with no masks," Fauci shared. "Except this audience -- you guys got to keep them on!"

Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.