Savannah Chrisley Speaks Out After Parents Todd and Julie's Tax Fraud Conviction

Savannah Chrisley is speaking out in the wake of Todd and Julie Chrisley's guilty verdict in their federal tax fraud case.

Savannah took to Instagram on Thursday, where she shared a slideshow, including several snapshots of herself and her parents, as well as a lengthy quote about the power of positive thinking and faith from famed lifestyle blogger and mindfulness expert Zanna Keithley.

"Before you continue reading I would like to ask one thing of you…please be kind," Savannah began in her caption. "This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can."

Savannah continued, "I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)"

The 24-year-old reality star went on to say that she has recently "felt let down by God" and that her "relentless prayers have been unheard."

"But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose," she continued. "So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior…I pray for strength, hope, and love. Thank you to all of those that continue to stand by our sides. This fight isn’t over."

On June 7, Savannah's dad, Todd, and stepmom, Julie, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. In addition, Julie was convicted of wire fraud. The Chrisley Knows Best stars face up to 30 years in jail.

In August 2019, Todd and Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury for falsifying documents to secure up to $30 million in bank loans for personal use.

Todd and Julie turned themselves in shortly thereafter, denying wrongdoing and entering a plea of not guilty. At the time, Todd claimed that a disgruntled former employee had set out to convince the U.S. Attorney's office that the Chrisleys were responsible for committing financial crimes.

