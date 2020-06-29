Save Up to 50% Off Underwear at the Amazon Summer Sale: Huge Savings on Calvin Klein and More

It’s time to stock up on undies! The Amazon Summer Sale -- also called the Big Style Sale -- is chock-full of mega markdowns from Calvin Klein, Warner, Felina, Maidenform, Hanky Panky and more.
Amazon's summer sale 2020 was reportedly launched to support fashion and beauty brands hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon Prime Day was also postponed this year, so the Amazon fashion summer sale offers a chance for shoppers to stock up on clothing and accessories at a deep discount. The sale, which kicked off on June 22, continues to feature deals on must-haves including apparel, luggage and jewelry, from designers like Kate Spade, Levi's, and Rebecca Minkoff.
ET Style scoured through the Big Style Sale to find some of the best deals for all of your underwear needs. From high-waisted hipster panties to boy shorts and thongs, we've got you covered! There are options for men, too.
Check below for some of our top finds, and be sure to check back with ET Style during the week for more of your favorite fashion picks!
Featuring X-Temp technology, these Hanes boxer briefs adapt to temperature to keep you cool and dry.
