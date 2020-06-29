Save Up to 55% Off Men's and Women's Designer Shorts at the Amazon Summer Sale

Summer shorts, sorted! The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is offering big deals on a variety of short styles.

The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with deep discounts on select styles from big fashion brands. Right now, shop markdowns on the comfortable warm-weather staple for men and women from Levi's, Lucky Brand, Dockers and more. You'll find a range of shorts from denim cutoffs to chinos in tons of different colors and washes.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top selects of shorts on sale.