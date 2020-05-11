'Saved by the Bell' Original Cast Goes Back to the '80s in New Reboot Photos

Time out! Peacock's anticipated reimagining of Saved by the Bell has released new photos, featuring members of the original crew and the new class.

The new series picks up when California Gov. Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools. He proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state -- including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids, who never have a problem that can't be solved in 22 minutes, a much-needed dose of reality.

In a newly released photo on Thursday, Gosselaar is joined by Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren as Jessie Spano and Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski in an '80s throwback.

The second image introduces audiences to the new class at Bayside High, including Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog), Jamie Spano (Belmont Cameli), DeVante (Dexter Darden), Lexi (Josie Totah), Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Peña) and Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) at the hot spot, The Max.

John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman in the new series, which also welcomes original cast member Lark Voorhies returning as Lisa Turtle.

When ET spoke with Gosselaar back in April, the 46-year-old actor described how he felt watching the trailer for the first time, after not being on set with the cast for much of the filming.

"I hadn’t been on set, everything for us has just been prep, but watching the trailer and seeing how it's shot, I think it's very smart," he said then. "It looks amazing and the content is great."

Despite his love for the original series and his character, Gosselaar told ET that jumping back into Zack's shoes wasn't easy.

"I was taking the week we had before the lockdown to get back into the character, to understand him, because there is a way that he says things and if you say it in the wrong way, it can come off very douchey," he noted. "The actor who plays my son, Mitchell Hoog, I think he's brilliantly cast, and he does a really good job of toeing that line -- saying things that are offensive, but if you say them in the light of the Zack Morris way, it's effervescent and you can’t take offense to it."

The original Saved by the Bell ran from 1989 to 1994.

Saved by the Bell drops Wednesday, Nov. 25 on Peacock. For more on the Peacock series, watch ET's exclusive interview with Gosselaar below.

