Scarlett Johansson Compliments Ex-Husband Ryan Reynolds: 'He's a Good Guy'

Scarlett Johansson is complimenting her ex. The 38-year-old actress appeared on the latest episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's The Goop Podcast, and offered some kind words about her former husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The topic came up when Paltrow asked Johansson if she'd been married two times, and Johansson corrected her by saying that she's actually on her third marriage.

"Oh that's right, because I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds!" Paltrow said. "Goals!"

"Yes," Johansson replied with a laugh, noting of her first husband, whom she was married to from 2008 to 2011, "We weren't married very long, but we were married when I first met you."

Despite their divorce, it doesn't seem that Johansson holds any ill will toward Reynolds, who's now married to Blake Lively. When Paltrow gushed, "We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house," Johansson replied, "He's a good guy."

After Johansson's divorce from Reynolds, she tied the knot with Romain Dauriac in 2014. The couple had a daughter, Rose, who's now 8, before calling in quits in 2017.

Johansson then got together with her current husband, Colin Jost; they got married in 2020 and welcomed their son, Cosmo, in August 2021. On the podcast, Johansson reflected on what she's learned from her past marriages and how they've positively impacted her current one.

"I would never have probably been ready for a relationship like the one that I have with Colin at different times in my life, because I wasn't comfortable setting my own boundaries," she said. "I didn't know, not only what I wanted, but what I needed from somebody else."

Johansson noted that she has come to realize "that there are certain fundamental things in your own personality that you need" from a partner.

"It's hard to be in a relationship anyway because you have to compromise all the time and whatever and sometimes your lives separate and they come back together and blah blah blah," she said. "But I never realized, 'Oh, it's really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.'"

Figuring that out, Johansson said, is "a must... for longevity."

"There's going to be disagreements or ups and downs or you're working on different things at different times and blah, blah, blah, but I think identifying those things was a game changer for me," she said. "... You get wrapped up in things that are shiny and attractive in somebody -- whatever that could be, they're sexy or passionate -- in different kinds of ways that are really appealing."

"It's not, like, the sexiest thing to do, to examine those fundamental characteristics that are a necessity for you, but I think that's why it worked with Colin and I at that time," Johansson added. "I was finally able to step back and actually respect myself enough to know what those things were and be OK with it."