'Schmigadoon!' Sneak Peek: Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key Channel 'Hair' in Elaborate Number (Exclusive)

Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) are taking matters into their own hands on Schmigadoon!.

ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the latest episode, "Something Real," which sees the duo performing an elaborate musical number for Jenny (Dove Cameron) and the gang after they realize they have to be the ones to ensure everyone gets a happy ending -- with unintended consequences.

In the two-minute clip, Josh and Melissa -- who are surrounded by everyone dressed in Hair-inspired garb -- channel the popular Broadway musical as they impressively sing an original song about a young girl who left home for the big city, only to find out her dad died.

The message the pair was trying to send to Jenny was to "talk to daddy" before it's too late and so they can mend their relationship. Watch ET's exclusive scene above.

Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, with Paul serving as showrunner and writer of the series' original songs. Lorne Michaels executive produces with Andrew Singer, along with Micah Frank, who is co-executive producer.

New episodes of Schmigadoon! drop Wednesdays on Apple TV+.