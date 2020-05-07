Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Reunite for Fourth of July Following Their Split

Are Scott Disick and Sofia Richie back on?

Some fans seem to think so, after the two were spotted out and about in Malibu, California, together on the Fourth of July. This appears to be their first public appearance since going their separate ways in May after nearly three years together.

In pics obtained by the Daily Mail, Disick, 37, and Richie, 21, can be seen walking side by side on the beach. The outlet reports that the two grabbed lunch at Nobu restaurant, before heading to a friend's low-key beach bash.

ET has reached out to Disick and Richie's reps for comment.

Prior to Disick and Richie's latest outing, rumors have been swirling in recent weeks that Disick reignited his romance with Kourtney Kardashian, who he shares three children with -- Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. The two split in 2015 after almost a decade together, but that hasn't stopped fans from holding out hope that they will get back together someday.

It all started last month, after eagle-eyed fans picked up on the fact that Kardashian was wearing her ex's flannel shirt in a recent Instagram post. Kardashian then paid tribute to Disick on Father's Day, and just a few days later, Disick commented "cute shirt" on another one of the Poosh founder's posts.

