Scott Disick Has Been Trying to Be 'Respectful' of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Source Says

Scott Disick is trying not to cause drama with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and her new husband, Travis Barker. A source tells ET, "Scott has been trying to be respectful of Kourtney and Travis and let them have their moment."

However, the source says that Disick "feels like he's a bit out of the loop with everything going on with them."

Kardashian and Barker got legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday. However, the couple is still planning on having a large, lavish wedding ceremony in Italy in the near future.

According to the source, "Travis and Scott are cordial, but they aren't overly chill with one another," and adds, "Scott knows it's Kourtney's day and she wants to avoid any drama."

"Kourtney is so happy to call Travis her husband and can't wait for their wedding celebration," the source shares.

As for Kardashian and Barker's low-key ceremony over the weekend, an eyewitness told ET that the couple had a photo shoot outside the courthouse with family present.

"Travis wore a black tuxedo and Kourtney was in a white dress. Kourtney's grandma, MJ, was there and so was Travis' dad," the eyewitness shared. "They posed in a black convertible that had a 'just married' sign and cans rattling from it in the back. They then exited the car and walked toward the courthouse privately. It seemed very low-key and not many people were around. They had their own set of cameras and crew with them."

Disick's reaction to Kardashian and Barker's romance has been a story line on the first season of Hulu's The Kardashians.