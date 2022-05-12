Scott Disick Reacts When He's Not Invited to Kris and Kendall's Birthday Parties After Kourtney's Engagement

Scott Disick didn't take kindly to missing out on family events after Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Scott butted heads with Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner when he was left off the invite list for their respective birthday parties.

Scott was a topic of conversation from the beginning of the episode, when Kourtney relayed her post-engagement conversation with her ex to her mom.

"He said, 'This is not the easiest for me. At the end of the day, I want you to be happy. Congrats on the engagement,'" Kourtney told Kris of Scott, with whom she shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

In a confessional, Kourtney revealed that her sympathy for Scott's situation has its limits.

"I don’t really think that me getting engaged is about Scott," she said. "Undeniably, my life is going in a different direction. I feel like I am living, like, a fairy tale, making new memories and new moments, and I don’t necessarily want Scott at all of them."

Kourtney's wish to exclude Scott from certain events was put to the test next, when Kris sat down for lunch with her daughter's ex. Scott seemed shocked to learn that the casual meal was meant to serve as the annual lunch they share for Kris' birthday, which prompted him to ask how she planned to celebrate her big day.

At first she minimized her plans, telling Scott that her daughters were coming over to see her house. Then she copped to it being catered and revealed other guests would be in attendance too.

"I feel like I’m cheating on Kourtney if I tell you," Kris confessed. "'Cause I would love for you to come over."

"Why would I not come over?" a flabbergasted Scott questioned. "You told me I was your blood-related son when my parents died."

Though Kris assured Scott, "I still feel the same way," he fired back, "You obviously don’t."

In a confessional, Scott further discussed his hurt feelings.

"This sounds like the f**king Oscars and you’re trying to take me to lunch at Maria’s for a chopped salad? What am I, chopped liver?" he questioned, before telling Kris that his lack of invite made him feel like "complete s**t."

In a confessional of her own, Kris reflected on Scott's strong reaction to the situation. "Kourtney met her soulmate. That’s gotta be hard for Scott to absorb, but I never expected him to be so angry and wound up over this. He just needs to grow up and be a little more mature."

While Kris did eventually extend an invite to Scott, he said the gesture was "tainted" and called the momager "mean" for how she handled the situation. In turn, Kris called Scott "shady."

Though she'd already asked Scott to come to her party, Kris set out to get Kourtney's permission before the bash.

"I want nothing more than to see my daughter happy, but I also love Scott very much, and we want Travis to feel really comfortable and to feel welcome, so it’s always some drama," Kris said in a confessional, before getting her daughter's OK.

While Kourtney signed off on the addition to the guest list, the situation still made her uncomfortable. "I know Travis is a really authentic person and just wants to feel like he can be affectionate with me," she said in a confessional. "I just want to protect our energy. I think that’s the only thing."

When the day of the party arrived, Kourtney said in a confessional that Scott's attendance was "a great first step for everyone." Scott was on his best behavior, offering both Kourtney and Travis his congratulations on their engagement. In turn, Kourtney and Travis packed on their signature PDA in front of everyone, including Scott.

"I know we were holding back," Kourtney said in a confessional about her and Travis' public makeout session. "That I do know. We weren’t just like fully going for it. I didn’t know that anyone was looking at us."

After the PDA, Scott looked uncomfortable as he was seated across from the happy couple at dinner. "She found someone," he said in a confessional. "I’m happy for her. She’s got a man that loves her and she deserves it, because there were so many years that I didn’t put her first."

Kendall was in Miami during her mom's party, so she stopped by Kris' new house when she got back in town to share her birthday wishes. Scott happened to stop by at the same time, and drama once again got underway.

Though Kendall had previously expressed her support for Scott in a confessional -- "Scott is my brother. We’re basically blood at this point. It would be very weird if he wasn’t part of our family, and I don’t think there’s going to be a day when he’s not a part of our family in some capacity" -- things between the pair turned ugly when he learned she'd had a birthday dinner he wasn't invited to.

While Kendall tried to assure Scott that her dinner was an "intimate" gathering with 15 people, one of whom was Kourtney, he still took offense, telling her, "I don’t understand why I should be left out."

A yelling match ensued, with Kendall screaming, "This dinner was literally 15 people. If it’s an intimate dinner and I’m not willing to have an uncomfortable situation happen, I’m saying sorry!"

During her speech, Scott talked over her the whole time, prompting Kendall to storm out of the room while she said, "I’m out. This is f**king ridiculous. You won’t let me speak, Scott... I’m so over this s**t, Scott. For real."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Hulu every Thursday.