Scott Disick Refers to Himself as 'Good Luck Chuck' After Sofia Richie Gets Engaged

Scott Disick hasn't been lucky in love just yet, but two of his famous exes have -- and he's well aware of it. The 38-year-old reality star seemingly poked fun at himself on Instagram in response to ex Sofia Richie's engagement news on Wednesday.

"In the 305 just call me good luck chuck," he wrote alongside a photo of himself in a boat in Miami, Florida.

Disick seems to be referencing the 2007 romantic comedy Good Luck Chuck, starring Dane Cook and Jessica Alba. In the movie, Cook's character is known for having a curse in which he is the guy a woman sleeps with right before meeting their future husband. "Sleep with Charlie once, and the next man you meet will be your true love," the IMDB plot description reads.

While the movie isn't exactly Disick's life, it is true that two women he's dated have found true love following their breakups from him. After spending 10 years dating Kourtney Kardashian on and off, the two split for good in 2015. Last year, she found love with Travis Barker, whom she got engaged to in October 2021. (Disick and Kardashian share three kids together: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.)

After ending things with Kardashian, Disick spent three years dating Richie. The duo split in 2020, and the model went on to date Elliot Grainge. Richie and Grainge announced their engagement on Wednesday, just hours before Disick's post.

"Forever isn't long enough," Richie, 23, wrote alongside a photo of the candlelit proposal on Instagram. Grainge shared the news on his own page, too, writing, "She said yes."

Disick is currently linked to 27-year-old model Rebecca Donaldson, who he recently walked the red carpet with at the premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Disick isn't afraid to poke fun at himself and his love life. During the first episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Disick -- who is known to date much younger women since his split from 43-year-old Kardashian -- opened up about what it would take for him to settle down, noting it would have to be with someone closer in age to him.

"But not over 30," Disick joked. "Oh f**k, whatever, if I love somebody, it doesn't matter their age."