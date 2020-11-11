Scott Disick Spending Most of His Time With Kourtney Kardashian, Not Exclusive With Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick is not looking for a serious relationship anytime soon, a source tells ET.

Disick recently sparked romance rumors with Lisa Rinna's 19-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, after they were spotted together in Montecito, California, over the weekend, but a source tells ET that although he's been spending time with Hamlin, it's not serious. The source says 37-year-old Disick and Hamlin have mutual friends, and most of the time they've been out together, other friends were present as well.

"They've hung out and gone on a couple dates, but they're not a couple," the source says.

According to the source, the woman he's actually been spending the most time with is his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. The source adds that when Disick's parents died, he was completely taken in by the Kardashian family.

"Scott and Kourtney are together all the time, for the sake of the kids but also because they’re such good friends and get along so well," the source says. "Don't expect them to get back together though. They have a good thing going and it works perfectly for their family."

According to the source, Disick's current priority is taking care of himself and being there for his family, and he isn't in the headspace to focus much of his energy on anyone else at the moment. While the source says he dating, he is not exclusive with anyone.

"[Disick] isn't actively looking for a relationship but is down for a good time," the source says.

Disick last dated 22-year-old Sofia Richie, though they broke up in May after three years together. A source told ET last month that she was also now dating casually after the breakup, but not looking for a relationship. The source also shared that one reason for her and Disick's split was that she wasn't ready to be a stepmom to his three kids with Kardashian -- 10-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 5-year-old Reign -- and that she wanted to take some time to focus on herself.

