Scott Disick Spends $57K on Birthday Gift for Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick has no issues dropping plenty of cash for his girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin's, 20th birthday. According to multiple reports, the reality star spent $57,500 on a signed Helmut Newton art print as a gift for her.

According to reports, 38-year-old Disick purchased the piece for Hamlin at the ArtLife Gallery Pop-Up in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday and paid with EthereumPay cryptocurrency. E! News reports that the print by Newton -- an iconic fashion photographer known for his provocative photos -- is titled "Saddle II" and shows a model wearing tights and a blazer as she sits on top of a saddle perched on a chair. TMZ reports that Disick personally reached out to ArtLife about purchasing the piece, which was featured in a 1976 edition of Paris' Vogue Hommes.

Of course, the art piece isn't the only lavish gift Disick has given Hamlin for her birthday. On Sunday, the model daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin shared video from the couple's outings at Papi Steak restaurant and LIV nightclub in Miami to celebrate the occasion. She later shared that Disick gave her a diamond-encrusted cross necklace, which made her cry.

Meanwhile, Hamlin gifted her boyfriend with a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle for his 38th birthday in May. She also went to his swanky birthday party, which was also attended by Disick's ex and the mother of his three children, 42-year-old Kourtney Kardashian. A source told ET at the time that while Kardashian wasn't bothered at all seeing Disick and Hamlin together, the situation was "a little awkward" for him.

"He wishes Kourtney was more affected by it, like he is about Kourtney and [her boyfriend] Travis [Barker]," the source said.