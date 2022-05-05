Scott Disick's Reaction to Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement Revealed

Scott Disick's immediate reaction to Kourtney Kardashian's engagement has finally been revealed. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, fans got to see the lead up and the aftermath of Travis Barker's October proposal to Kourtney, who had a years-long, on-and-off relationship with Scott, with whom she shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Ahead of the proposal, Kourtney's family and friends gathered in the location of the upcoming surprise party, and Kim Kardashian stated that Scott was "going to lose his f**king mind" when he found out about his ex's engagement.

Later, the group questioned why Travis' kids -- Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18 -- were present at the bash, when Kourtney's were not.

"For us to have to lie to Scott and get them here under false pretenses would’ve been really hard for all of us, so this is the right thing to do," Kris Jenner explained.

When the engagement became official, Scott reached out to Khloe Kardashian to share his feeling on the subject, a conversation she recounted to her sisters.

"'You guys are gonna kick me out now. I’m not involved in the family,'" Khloe recalled of what Scott said. "And then [he] was asking, 'Why weren’t my kids there?' And we said, 'Because they were too young.'"

Through it all, Kourtney wanted Scott to accept this new step in her relationship, largely for the sake of their kids, but was otherwise not focused on her ex.

"I think that it’s really important for Scott to be accepting of our relationship so that the kids can feel good," Kourtney said in a confessional. "I’m sensitive to him and his feelings and I communicate with him about the kids and I make sure that he’s good, but beyond that, I just got engaged and I want to be happy and be in the moment. I just don’t think that this moment is about Scott."

When the group returned from the proposal, Khloe stopped by to visit Scott with a care basket of junk food in tow.

"Don’t get me wrong, I’ll always love your sister," Scott told Khloe. "I wasn’t that caught off guard. I thought that they’d already be married [based on] the way that she was talking. It wasn’t crazy. Thank God. Because at another time in my life if I’d heard that, life would’ve been over for me."

"It does give me a lot of relief that she’s happy, somebody else is taking care of her... I kind of in a selfish way feel like a lot has been lifted off of me," he added. "I think in the end it’s kind of a good thing. I couldn’t do the job of being with her, so I salute Travis. He’s in for a lot of work... Kourtney is not the simplest when it comes to everything."

In a confessional, Scott expanded on his feelings, "I always felt like that was my fault for breaking up our family, so I always felt like I had this responsibility to be there for her and take care of her and make sure she was all right, even though we weren’t together. I just felt that guilt, so it was a lot to handle."

While Scott may not have had a problem with Kourtney's engagement, he did take issue with his and his ex's kids being left out of the festivities.

"They didn’t understand why they were watching TikToks of his kids there and they weren’t there," he told Khloe. "Hopefully they’re invited to the wedding... Me personally, if I got engaged 50 minutes away, I’d say, 'Someone get in the car and drive the kids here.' [Penelope] would’ve been ecstatic. We’re acting like the place is 10 hours away."

Scott went on to assure Khloe that Kourtney and Travis "can have their life," though he did note, "I just don’t want to be pushed out of family affairs that include the kids and things that we normally would do."

"I just don’t want to lose the dynamic of having all of you guys," he said. "I definitely think Kourtney and I need to speak about certain things that she doesn’t really want to. We’ll get there. We always do."

Khloe rehashed her conversation with Scott in a phone call with Kourtney, and advised her older sister to talk things through with her ex.

"I’m sensitive to Scott and his feelings," Kourtney said in a confessional. "Someday we’ll all be able to get along. We have to. The kids feel it. That’s the most important thing."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Hulu every Thursday.