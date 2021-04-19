Scottie Pippen Mourns Death of Son Antron at 33

Scottie Pippen is mourning the death of his son, Antron. The former NBA player shared on Twitter on Monday morning that his firstborn son had died. He was 33.

Antron was Pippen's only child with his first wife, Karen McCollum, whom he was married to from 1988 to 1990.

"I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game," Pippen wrote on Twitter, alongside photos of himself with his son.

"Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA," he continued. "He never let that get him down, though -- Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became."

Pippen concluded, "Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again."

Pippen is father to six other children. He shares Scotty, 20, Preston, 19, Justin, 16, and Sophia, 13, with his ex-wife, Larsa Pippen. He's also dad to Taylor, 26, from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Sonya Roby and Sierra, also 26, from his relationship with former fiancée Yvette De Leon.

Antron's cause of death was not revealed.

Larsa paid tribute to Antron on her Instagram Story shortly after her ex-husband's post.

"Some truths in life are hard to accept. Your memories will never be forgotten! They will always remain with us forever. You are forever in our hearts, we love u and will miss u always," she wrote. "Rip Antron."

