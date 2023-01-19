'Scream 6' Trailer: See Hayden Panettiere Return to the Franchise as Ghostface Terrorizes NYC

The full-length trailer for Scream 6 (aka Scream VI) is finally here. The extended preview gives fans a closer look at the latest sequel in the slasher franchise as the killings move from Woodsboro, California, to New York City. It also offers up the first real look at Hayden Panettiere's return as Kirby Reed, who was first introduced in Scream 4 and was revealed to be alive in Scream 5.

Of course, Kirby is not the only one being stalked by Ghostface. There is Gale Weathers, played by franchise veteran Courteney Cox, as well as the survivors of Scream 5, sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter (Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, respectively), twins Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding), who all have moved to Manhattan for a fresh start.

Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures

Hoping to start a new chapter way across the country, Tara, Mindy and Chad are attending college in the city while Sam tags along to keep an eye on her younger sis. Meanwhile, Gale is thriving as a morning news anchor following her move to New York after her divorce from the late Deputy Dewey (David Arquette) -- all of which took place before the events of the last film.

But as the trailer shows, the time between killings has not been long enough -- and the wounds for all of the survivors are still fresh, making Ghostface's return an unwelcome one. The footage also shows how the film plans to take advantage of the city, with the survivors being attacked in a bodega and stalked on the subway train.

The extended look also makes good on Ortega's promise that Scream VI, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, is going to be the most intense installment of the franchise yet, with the vibe most comparable to Scream 2. "Ghostface gets a lot more intimidating," Ortega previously told ET. "It just gets more and more gory. I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we've ever seen."

Not only that, but Ortega promised all the action would distract from Neve Campbell's absence as Sidney Prescott. The new film marks the first time that the actress is not returning as the franchise's ultimate final girl first established in 1996's Scream. "There's so much going on in this next one, that it's so action-heavy and so gore-heavy that I think you're gonna be distracted almost," Ortega teased at the time.

While Campbell is sitting this one out, there are a number of newcomers rounding out the all-star cast, including Dermont Mulroney, Samara Weaving and Josh Segarra. Also a part of Scream VI's ensemble are Jack Champion, Henry Czenry, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda and Tony Revolori.

Scream VI debuts in theaters on March 10.