Sean 'Diddy' Combs Partners With Motown for First Album Under New R&B Label Love Records

Sean “Diddy” Combs, aka Love, is getting back on the mic. On Tuesday, the 52-year-old announced that he was making his grand return to music with a historic deal. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder is starting an R&B-focused music label, Love Records, with the backing of the classic label Motown.

Love Records will be "dedicated to R&B music and will release singles and collaborative projects from a collective of world-class artists, producers and songwriters," he said in a press statement.

Diddy, who is managed by SAL&CO where he is represented by Wassim "Sal" Slaiby, also signed a one-time album deal with Motown Records, which will be released under the Love Records imprint and drop in the summer. After years of working in fashion, liquor and television, Diddy is back!

"Music has always been my first love, Love Records is the next chapter, is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life," the prolific producer said. "For the label, I'm focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy."

Motown Records' CEO and Chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam called the partnership a "major moment" for the brand. "Diddy is one of this century's most important voices in music and culture," she added. "To be a part of his next evolution and album is nothing short of monumental."

Diddy was recently named host of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, pulling double duty as executive producer of this year's show, which comes 25 years after Diddy's first-ever Billboard Music Award wins.

"This will be unlike any awards show – I'm bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high," he said in a statement. "The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see."

Fans have plenty to look forward to considering Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, and Red Hot Chili Peppers have already been announced as some of this year's performers.

Travis Scott will also perform at this year's awards -- the remix of the rapper's song "Goosebumps" is a finalist for Top Dance/Electronic Song. This will be his first awards show performance since the Astroworld tragedy six months ago in Houston, Texas.

Plus, Mary J. Blige will not only be taking the stage, but she's also this year's esteemed Icon Award honoree.

Blige -- who has won 10 Billboard Music Awards throughout her career -- gushed over the honor in a statement last month.

"My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival," Blige told Billboard. "Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by.”

The Billboard Music Awards air Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. The show will be streamed live on Peacock.