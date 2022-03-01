Sean Penn Walks Miles to Polish Border After Abandoning Car in Ukraine

Sean Penn is making his way to the border on foot.

On Monday, the Oscar winner took to social media, revealing he and two colleagues walked "miles" to the Polish border after abandoning their car on the side of a road in Ukraine.

"Almost all the cars in this photo carry women and children only," Penn tweeted, "most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value."

Less than a week ago, the actor was photographed at a news conference held at the Presidential Office in Kyiv amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, where he was confirmed to be working on a documentary.

"All we can add at this time is that the doc is a Vice Studios production in association with VICE World News and Endeavor Content," a spokesperson for Vice told ET.

Speaking out on Russia's invasion, Penn said in a statement, “Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and If he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost. “

The actor is not the only Hollywood figure documenting the current crisis. Dancing With the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who grew up in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union, has been sharing updates with fans on social media as he's made his way from Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, to Poland. The ballroom pro was in Kyiv to film as a judge for Ukraine's version of World of Dance. On Monday, the performer revealed he had been arrested and was going to try to make his way out of the country. He later confirmed he had gotten onto a train and, by Tuesday morning, shared that he had made it to Poland.

"31 hours no sleep," Chmerkovskiy wrote on his Instagram Story. "1.5 hours to arrival."