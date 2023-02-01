See Alicia Silverstone Transform Into Cher From 'Clueless' 27 Years Later

You're not totally bugging! Alicia Silverstone is slipping back into Cher Horowitz's iconic Dolce & Gabbana plaid suit from Clueless.

On Wednesday, Silverstone and Rakuten teased her upcoming ad that will premiere during this year's Super Bowl. In the 15-second clip, a group of students chat in class, as footsteps come up behind them.

Finally, Cher is revealed, rocking the iconic sunshine yellow suit from the opening scene of Clueless as she makes her way to the front of the class, holding two small shopping bags. In another nod to the film, "Alright" by Supergrass plays in the background.

"Don't bug, your girl is back," she says to the camera.

Before the clip ends, "Get a clue" along with date "2.12.23" flashes in front of a purple plaid background.

So far, Silverstone, 46, is the only familiar face from Clueless to appear in the spot. The film premiered in 1995, and also starred Donald Faison, Paul Rudd and Stacy Dash.

Ahead of the teaser's release, Silverstone took to social media to share a sneak peek.

"I’m just gonna leave this here," she tweeted on Tuesday, alongside a video of her dressed as her iconic character, twirling bubble gum around her finger.

I’m just gonna leave this here. pic.twitter.com/IsADz7VOHB — Alicia Silverstone (@AliciaSilv) January 31, 2023

The spot comes after ET exclusively confirmed that Silverstone, along with some of the film's other stars, are set to have a reunion.

Silverstone, Dash, and Elisa Donovan will be coming together for a super-fun class reunion of Clueless stars at That’s4Entertainment's 90s Con 2023 in Hartford, Connecticut.

"I am so excited about the reunion with my '90s peeps," Dash said of the upcoming star-studded event.

Silverstone has been known to step back into Cher's designer shoes for TikTok. She and Dash reunited in November 2022 on the social media site as their characters, Cher and Dionne.

Although they weren't dressed in their matching plaid skirt and jacket sets, the pair played the part, with Silverstone mimicking Cher's concerned smirk as she turned to Dash and asked, "Would you call me selfish?" to which Dash sassily replied, "No, not to your face."

They then broke into a dance as a TikTok mash-up of Ja Rule's "What's Luv?" played in the background. Delivering another one of Dionne's signature lines, Dash said, "Well, there goes your social life," as she and Silverstone continued to move to the tune.

"Forever Cher & Dionne BFFS," Dash wrote over the video.

In 2021, Silverstone made her TikTok debut as she recreated the opening scene from the movie with her son, Bear.