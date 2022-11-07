See Chris Hemsworth Attempt a Major Stunt in 'Limitless' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Chris Hemsworth is tasked with the almost-impossible in his upcoming Limitless series, a six-part exploration of the human body's ultimate potential. In ET's exclusive sneak peek, audiences see Hemsworth struggle to calm his nerves as he scales a skyscraper in preparation for an unnamed but seemingly very dangerous adventure.

"I just keep reminding myself, I don't want stress to rule my life or take a toll on my health," the 39-year-old Thor actor says as he prepares to climb.

From below, a woman monitors Hemsworth's heart rate and ventilation while Hemsworth reaches the summit of the building.

"My feet feel incredibly heavy," he says just before the adventure begins. "Just trying to enjoy the view and be comfortable in a very uncomfortable situation."

What comes next? Fans will have to tune in to see where Hemsworth goes after reaching the skyscraper's very top.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth was created by Oscar nominated director Darren Aronofsky and is produced by National Geographic. Joined by friends and family, Hemsworth will undergo six trials designed to discover the limits of the human body. He works with experts to learn about regenerating damage, maximizing strength, building resilience, supercharging memory, and, at the end of the day, confronting mortality.

"It's a battle against what time can do to us," Hemsworth says in the trailer. "I'm outside of my comfort zone further than I've ever been."

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth premiers Nov. 16 on Disney+.