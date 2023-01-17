See Inside Lori Harvey's Star-Studded 26th Birthday Party With Rumored Boyfriend Damson Idris

Lori Harvey rang in her 26th birthday in style! The CEO of SKN by LH was spotted leaving a star-studded celebration on the arm of her rumored new boyfriend, Snowfall actor Damson Idris.

A source tells ET that the model celebrated her birthday with a Friday dinner at Lavo Ristorante, where she wore a dress by The Attico and Saint Laurent heels from FWRD, followed by a party at The Fleur Room, where Harvey changed into a dress by Agent Provacateur and FEMME LA shoes.

Idris was only one of the big names in attendance; Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo, The Weeknd, Lil Nas X, Offset, Daniel Kaluuya, Tiffany Haddish, Tyler the Creator, Kehlani, Ella Mai, Justine Skye, Tyga, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, and more helped Harvey celebrate the special occasion.

"Lori and Damson were super cute together throughout the evening and they looked so happy to be celebrating together," the source shares.

Harvey and Idris sparked dating rumors when they were spotted leaving an upscale West Hollywood restaurant together last month. Then, early Friday morning, the FX series star fueled speculation further by posting a pair of photos to his official Instagram Story featuring Harvey.

"Happy Birthday Nunu," he wrote on the first intimate snapshot of them embracing as he pressed a kiss to Harvey's cheek. He followed up the words with a red heart emoji.

The second photo shows Harvey holding two giant stacks of money in what looks to be a part of the set of Idris' popular NAACP Image Award-nominated show, captioned, "The Plug."

The 26-year-old reposted both photos to her Instagram Story, simply adding a trio of white hearts to the first slide.

Harvey previously dated Michael B. Jordan, and after the couple's June breakup, said she was choosing to focus on herself for a bit.

"This moment is about me," the cover star told Essence in December. "I feel like it's always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it's about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I'm being a little self-ish right now. It's my time."