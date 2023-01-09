See Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin in 'Starving for Salvation' Trailer

Jennifer Grey is taking on controversial religious leader Gwen Shamblin in a new Lifetime movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.

"I love the scale and the scale loves me!" Grey as Shamblin remarks happily in the trailer, which shows how the Tennessee native combined her faith and experience as a dietitian to develop a popular Christian weight loss program, The Weigh Down, in the 1980s.

The film will chart Shamblin's rise to fame, family struggles, her founding of the controversial Remnant Fellowship Church in 1999 -- and of course, her unique hairstyles.

"The higher the hair, the closer to God!" she remarks.

Watch the full trailer above.

Shamblin and six Remnant Church leaders -- including her second husband, Joe Lara -- died in a plane crash in 2021. Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation premieres on the heels of HBO's documentary series, The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, that came out last April. Per Variety, Sarah Paulson is also set to take on Shamblin's character in a scripted version of the HBO docuseries.

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation premieres Saturday, Feb. 4, on Lifetime.