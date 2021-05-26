See Kate Middleton's Reaction When a Little Boy Asks If She's a Prince

Whoops! Kate Middleton had a sweet interaction with a little boy while out in Orkney, Scotland, on Tuesday. The 39-year-old Duchess of Cambridge was greeting local schoolchildren when one confident boy asked her, "Are you a prince?"

The mother of three laughed and shook her head no, saying, "I'm not a prince."

He then asks, "Are you a princess?" prompting her to nod her head yes. While technically not true, the duchess decided the little guy was close enough.

Thank you to everyone who came out and met us in Orkney pic.twitter.com/zZ6ITWBT1t — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021

Kate and her husband, Prince William, are currently on an official tour of Scotland. On Wednesday, the couple returned to St. Andrews, where they met at university together. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a blast land yachting, and racing each other in the sand on West Sands Beach.

Hello St Andrews!



Today The Duke and Duchess are opening the day on the West Sands Beach, joining Fife Young Carers for a session of land yachting ⛵ pic.twitter.com/LXTPEQ5GVi — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021

Fife Young Carers’ hugely impactful work sees them offer young carers some respite from their caring role, and the opportunity to have fun spending time with people of their own age.



Thank you to Blown Away for hosting today’s fun session in St Andrews! pic.twitter.com/pp4eHqafvF — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021

The event was hosted by local company Blown Away, and the duke and duchess joined the Fife Young Carers, an organization that offers young carers a break from their challenging roles.