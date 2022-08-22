See Mischa Barton With Her 'O.C.' Parents: 'Cooper Family Reunion!'

The O.C. star Mischa Barton reunited with her onscreen Cooper family last weekend, posting a selfie with co-stars Melinda Clarke and Tate Donovan in Charleston, South Carolina.

“SO THIS HAPPENED! Cooper family reunion!” wrote Barton wrote, who starred as Marissa Cooper from 2003 to 2006 in the series, before it came to an end the next year. Clarke and Donovan played Marissa’s mother and father.

“Warmed my heart to see these two, @mischabarton and @t8dono, at @tripleellc in Charleston. ❤️❤️❤️❤️@dinehighcotton #theoc,” Barton finished the caption.

While the show may have ended well over a decade ago, hums of a reboot are not completely off the table. Last year, Clarke joined another fellow former castmate, Rachel Bilson, for the launch of their podcast, Welcome to the OC, B**ches! The two women rewatch the entire series from the start to look back at all the memorable moments and fashions from the run of the popular show.

In April 2021, they both said they'd be open to a new chapter for their characters. "A reboot would be awesome," Bilson said. "I think that's in the hands of [creators and executive producers] Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. There's still a ways to go, so maybe they'll figure it out! That'd be fun."

"Never say never!" Clarke agreed.

ET also once spoke to Barton in 2020, who revealed a number of ways she thinks the teen soap could return.

"I think there are ways it could happen for sure. I mean, in this industry, there's a way to do everything. If you really wanna get The O.C. back, of course we could, of course there's a way," Barton said at the time. "Characters can slightly change or diverge or come back as a cousin. Like, who cares?"

"There's so many million different ways to rewrite something and retell the same story in a slightly different way," Barton continued. "I definitely don't think that that story is dead either because... there's definitely room for an O.C.-esque drama."