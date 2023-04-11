See Paul Rudd's Hilarious Video Message to Pal Jeremy Renner Amid His Hospitalization

Jeremy Renner has received so much love from his Marvel family! On Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 52-year-old actor made his first late-night appearance since his near-fatal accident in January, showing up with a cane and a smile.

During a conversation with host Jimmy Kimmel, the Hawkeye star revealed that he not only had the support of his family, but his MCU friends. One star in particular who brought laughs to Renner was Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man.

"So Rudd, who I love so much, he happened to be in town promoting his movie and he came by a couple times to the hospital," Renner said. "Always just making my day 'cause he's one of the funniest guys around."

Paul Rudd sent fellow Avenger and friend @JeremyRenner a get well “Cameo” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PvoEFU88Ok — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) April 11, 2023

The well-wishes didn't just stop there. Rudd sent Renner a hilarious fake Cameo message, which he played for the audience.

"Hey, Jerry," Rudd begins the hilarious clip. "I hear you're a little banged up, got in a fight with a snow blower apparently. Anyway, I just wanted to send this video. It's really from the heart and I hope you're feeling better. Sounds like you are. Apparently you're a pretty tough guy. So maybe I'll get to meet you one day and wouldn't that be something. In the meantime, take care and take it easy for a while. And next time maybe just let the snow melt. Feel better, Jerry."

The video left Renner and the audience in stitches.

In January, Renner was crushed by a snowplow as he tried to prevent his nephew from being hurt. The accident left him with over 30 broken bones and an ongoing recovery.

Getty Images

Following the accident, ET spoke to Rudd, who gave an update on his friend and co-star.

"He's doing all right. He's doing well," Rudd told ET at the Los Angeles premiere for his film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "He's the best guy and he's awesome."

During his interview with Kimmel, Renner said that he also spoke with Chris Evans and more of his friends, and their reactions proved just how severe his injuries were.

"I think that's where I found out I was really messed up," he told Kimmel. "That I really got injured like, 'Wow, everybody's acting like this is an open casket and you're just living through it.'"

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Renner joked that they were all "terrible actors," as they didn't hide their genuine reactions upon seeing him in the hospital.

"They were giving me reactions, like they didn't know what to say," he added. "I talked to Chris Evans. I talked to a lot of friends and their reaction is what made me feel like, 'Oh, I think I really hurt myself.' I might not pull out of this. They couldn't hide the fact that I looked awful."

Renner's television appearance comes almost a week after he sat down for an emotional interview with Diane Sawyer. During the special, Renner, along with his family and the two neighbors who were the first on the scene of the accident, all spoke about the emotional day.

The Mayor of Kingstown star has been in great spirits and out of the house. In addition to his appearance on Kimmel, Renner had an outing with his daughter and other family members at Six Flags. The actor is also set to make his return to the red carpet this week for the premiere of his show, Rennervations.