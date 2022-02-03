See Renee Zellweger's Dramatic Transformation for 'The Thing About Pam'

Renee Zellweger is unrecognizable as Pam Hupp, the real-life woman at the center of the anticipated NBC true-crime series, The Thing About Pam. In the first official trailer and images, audiences get a peek at the Oscar-winning actress’ dramatic transformation into the Missouri mother turned murderer.

In the upcoming series co-starring Josh Duhamel as defense attorney Joel Schwartz, Judy Greer as prosecutor Leah Askey and Katy Mixon as Betsy Faria, Zellweger plays Pam, whose deeply diabolical and deadly scheme was exposed by a chain of events following the overturning of Russ Faria’s conviction in the 2011 murder of his wife.

The real-life story quickly captured the attention of America and was detailed in several popular episodes of Dateline NBC and chronicled in the 2019 podcast The Thing About Pam.

“The twists and turns of this saga are truly stranger than fiction,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, adding, “This series will bring a completely new perspective to a story that has already captivated millions.”

Meanwhile, Zellweger is no stranger to transforming her body onscreen, as previously seen in Bridget Jones’s Diary and Judy, for which she won her second Oscar portraying Judy Garland at the end of her career.

While speaking to Vanity Fair, which first debuted the images of the six-part limited series, Zellweger described what went into becoming Pam. “It was pretty much head to toe. It was prosthetics, it was a [padded] suit, it was the choice of clothing, it was the briskness in her step-step-step, her gait,” she shared. “All of those things were really important because all those bits and pieces are what construct the person that we project our own conclusions and presumptions onto.”

The Thing About Pam premieres Tuesday, March 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.