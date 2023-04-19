See Sydney Sweeney Under FBI Interrogation in New 'Reality' Trailer

Sydney Sweeney is under interrogation.

The Euphoria star plays imprisoned informant Reality Winner in HBO's upcoming film, Reality, which is written and directed by first-time filmmaker Tina Satter and based on her 2019 play, This Is a Room.

In the minute-long teaser, a bare-faced Sweeney's Reality Winner is seated in front of the camera as she's barraged with question after question after question about leaking confidential documents while working at the NSA. The teaser closes with Reality asking, "Why do I have this job if I'm going to be helpless?"

On June 3, 2017, 25-year-old former American intelligence specialist Reality Winner is confronted by FBI agents arriving at her home to question her suspected role in the mishandling of classified information. Based on true events, Reality's dialogue is directly taken from the transcript of their conversation. Winner was sentenced to more than five years in prison in 2018 after a plea deal where she pled guilty to leaking classified documents regarding the 2016 U.S. election and Russia's hand in it.

Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis also star in the film.

Watch the teaser below.

Reality premieres Monday, May 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.