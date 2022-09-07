Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson and More Stars to Present at 2022 Emmys

As excitement grows for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, the Television Academy and NBC announced the first group of stars set to present awards to those deemed this year's best in television.

Broadcasting live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, the Emmy Awards will be hosted by Saturday Night Live staple Kenan Thompson and feature a star-studded list of presenters.

The list of presenters tapped to take the stage for TV's biggest night include Will Arnett, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Bayer, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana DeBose, Taye Diggs, Hannah Einbinder, Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon & Lee Jung-jae, Jimmy Kimmel, Diego Luna, Christopher Meloni, Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Jean Smart, Kerry Washington and Natalie Zea.

Last month, the Academy announced that Thompson, a six-time Emmy nominee -- who was double-nominated last year, both for SNL and his eponymous sitcom, Kenan -- was set to host the night's festivities.

"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special," Thompson said in a press release. "Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.